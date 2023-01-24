Watch Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With their nine-game winning streak coming to an end over the weekend, the Nuggets head to the Smoothie King Center for a Matchup with the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets had won nine consecutive games before falling to the Thunder on Sunday night at home. However, Denver still holds the top spot in the Western Conference with a 33-14 record. The Pelicans, on the other hand, have dropped four-straight games to fall into fourth place in the West with a 26-21 mark. This is the second matchup between these two teams this season with the Pelicans earning a 121-106 win in early December.

