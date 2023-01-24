Watch Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With their nine-game winning streak coming to an end over the weekend, the Nuggets head to the Smoothie King Center for a Matchup with the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets had won nine consecutive games before falling to the Thunder on Sunday night at home. However, Denver still holds the top spot in the Western Conference with a 33-14 record. The Pelicans, on the other hand, have dropped four-straight games to fall into fourth place in the West with a 26-21 mark. This is the second matchup between these two teams this season with the Pelicans earning a 121-106 win in early December.

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

The Nuggets were stunned on their home court by the surging Thunder in a 101-99 loss on Sunday night in Denver. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit an eight-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds left to secure the win for OKC in a 34-point performance. Denver center Nikola Jokic missed his second straight game while dealing with tightness in his left hamstring.

As for the Pelicans, New Orleans dropped another game in the state of Florida in a 100-96 loss to the Heat on Sunday night in Miami. Tyler Herro scored a game-high 26 points for the Heat, while the Pelicans blew a double-digit first-half lead with Miami coming from 16 points down to win.

Denver looks to bounce back when they visit the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday night.

