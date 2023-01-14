Watch Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Denver Nuggets have been very dominant throughout that stretch and that included a 122-91 win over the Clippers to start this streak. LA has to feel a little bit better coming into this one being at home and coming off a win that broke up a six-game losing streak. Can the Clippers turn the Tides against the best team in the West now that they’ll be at home? Denver is coming off a big win against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday by a score of 126-97. The game gave Denver its 12th straight win at home. The Nuggets were led by who else but Nikola Jokic. The back-to-back MVP was one assist away from a triple double until he sat out the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2023

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Denver is not quite on the level of Boston for the best team in the league, but if they keep this run up, it won’t be long.

The Clippers Meanwhile are still finding their footing but got an impressive 113-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks on the road. Even though LA gave up 43 to Luka Doncic, the Clippers’ star had the best game of his season so far. Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 as he looks like he is getting back to his vintage self. LA will need Leonard even more tonight to hold off the Nuggets.

