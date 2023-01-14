Watch Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Denver Nuggets have been very dominant throughout that stretch and that included a 122-91 win over the Clippers to start this streak. LA has to feel a little bit better coming into this one being at home and coming off a win that broke up a six-game losing streak. Can the Clippers turn the Tides against the best team in the West now that they’ll be at home? Denver is coming off a big win against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday by a score of 126-97. The game gave Denver its 12th straight win at home. The Nuggets were led by who else but Nikola Jokic. The back-to-back MVP was one assist away from a triple double until he sat out the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button