Watch Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Stream NFL live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

If anything, this was supposed to be the year the Denver Broncos finally ended their losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, that 14-game losing streak looks alive and well. The Chiefs are looking to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and beat the Broncos for the 15th straight time. Russell Wilson is coming off his worst game since being traded to Denver in what has been a lost season. The Broncos will be playing their first game under interim head Coach Jerry Rosburg after firing Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games as head coach. Denver is coming off its worst loss of the season, falling 51-14 against an also struggling Rams team that is on their fourth QB in Baker Mayfield. Wilson only got a touchdown in garbage time as the team looked dysfunctional, forcing the team’s hand with Hackett.

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: CBS

The good news is that Denver played one of its best games of the season in its last game against Kansas City with the Chiefs holding on 34-28. While playing for pride, ending this streak against KC will be a huge accomplishment in a season where not much has gone according to plan for Denver.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are the model of consistency across the league. Patrick Mahomes is the front-runner for MVP once again. KC has already easily wrapped up the AFC West division while coming into the season it looked like it was up for grabs. Even though they didn’t dominate Seattle last week, winning 24-10, they made the game look easy at home on Christmas. This game on New Year’s at home doesn’t look like it’s going to look much different.

