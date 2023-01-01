Watch Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Stream NFL live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

If anything, this was supposed to be the year the Denver Broncos finally ended their losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, that 14-game losing streak looks alive and well. The Chiefs are looking to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and beat the Broncos for the 15th straight time. Russell Wilson is coming off his worst game since being traded to Denver in what has been a lost season. The Broncos will be playing their first game under interim head Coach Jerry Rosburg after firing Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games as head coach. Denver is coming off its worst loss of the season, falling 51-14 against an also struggling Rams team that is on their fourth QB in Baker Mayfield. Wilson only got a touchdown in garbage time as the team looked dysfunctional, forcing the team’s hand with Hackett.

