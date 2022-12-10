Watch Denver at UCLA: Stream men’s college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With the Bruins riding a four-game winning streak to another solid start to the season, No. 19 UCLA welcomes upstart Denver to Pauley Pavilion on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles. UCLA is once again in the hunt for a national championship with a 7-2 overall record and a perfect 6-0 mark at home to start the season. Denver, on the other hand, is having an impressive start to the 2022 campaign as well with an 8-2 record and a 3-1 pace on the road. This marks just the second time that these two teams have met, with UCLA winning a 2019 Matchup easily in an 81-62 win over Denver at home in LA.

