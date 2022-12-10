Watch Denver at UCLA: Stream men’s college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With the Bruins riding a four-game winning streak to another solid start to the season, No. 19 UCLA welcomes upstart Denver to Pauley Pavilion on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles. UCLA is once again in the hunt for a national championship with a 7-2 overall record and a perfect 6-0 mark at home to start the season. Denver, on the other hand, is having an impressive start to the 2022 campaign as well with an 8-2 record and a 3-1 pace on the road. This marks just the second time that these two teams have met, with UCLA winning a 2019 Matchup easily in an 81-62 win over Denver at home in LA.

Live stream Denver at UCLA Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream Denver at UCLA on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last week, the Bruins played their second Pac-12 game on their schedule and cruised to a 65-56 win over Oregon last Sunday afternoon. Amari Bailey and Jaylen Clark each scored 14 points in the win for the Bruins, with all 14 of Bailey’s points coming in a strong second half.

As for Denver, it fell in overtime with a disappointing result by a final score of 87-85 against Sacramento State. Sacramento hit a buzzer-beater in overtime to snap the Pioneers’ six-game winning streak. Tommy Bruner led Denver with 26 points and six assists, while four players finished in double figures.

Well. 19 UCLA will have its hands full against Denver when they host the Pioneers on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply