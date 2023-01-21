Watch DeMatha vs Word of God: Stream high school basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Another cross-state battle between high school basketball teams takes center stage today with the DeMatha Stags (12-6) from Maryland and the Word of God Christian Academy Holy Rams (11-12) from North Carolina. These two programs have been at the top of high school basketball in previous years producing high level college athletes and NBA stars alike. The Stags and Holy Rams are both coming off losses and looking to rebound here today, with one getting back in the win column and the other starting a losing streak with only a handful of games left in the season.

How to Watch DeMatha vs. Word of God today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Earlier this season the Stags welcomed in the kids of Legends LeBron James, Scottie Pippen and Penny Hardaway with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers for the DMV Showcase and didn’t flinch for a second.

This is the second time these teams are meeting this season with the Holy Rams coming away with a 63-62 win at a neutral site for a tournament game win.

Today is a chance for the Stags to get their win back and not start a late season losing streak as the ninth ranked team in Maryland has their eyes on a state championship. It is also a chance for the Holy Rams to sweep their cross-state rivals.

