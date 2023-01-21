Watch DeMatha vs Word of God: Stream high school basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Another cross-state battle between high school basketball teams takes center stage today with the DeMatha Stags (12-6) from Maryland and the Word of God Christian Academy Holy Rams (11-12) from North Carolina. These two programs have been at the top of high school basketball in previous years producing high level college athletes and NBA stars alike. The Stags and Holy Rams are both coming off losses and looking to rebound here today, with one getting back in the win column and the other starting a losing streak with only a handful of games left in the season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button