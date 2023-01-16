Watch Delaware at Northeastern: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Delaware (10-8) and Northeastern (6-10) look to get back to the .500 mark in Colonial Athletic Association play on Monday when they square off at Matthews Arena in Boston. The Blue Hens and Huskies each lost lopsided matchups on Saturday to fall to 2-3 in the CAA. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 19.7 points per game for Delaware but has missed the last three games with an injury while Jyáre Davis scores 16.3 a night. Christian Ray leads the Blue Hens with 9.2 rebounds a game. Jahmyl Telfort is Northeastern’s top scorer at 16.2 points per game and Alexander Nwagha gets 5.6 boards per game for the Huskies in just 17.2 minutes a contest.

How to Watch Delaware at Northeastern in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2023

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Northeastern was blown out at home by Drexel on Saturday afternoon 76-55. Masai Troutman scored 12 points and Telfort was held to 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting while grabbing six rebounds.

Delaware never got on track in an 86-62 loss at Hofstra on Saturday, shooting just 33.3% from the floor and turning the ball over 18 times. Ebvby Asamoah led the club with 13 points while Davis posted 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Blue Hens own a 33-28 edge over the Huskies all-time and have won the last four meetings. Last season, Delaware picked up an 82-76 win in overtime at Boston on Jan. 17 and beat Northeastern at home 74-61 on Feb. 10.

