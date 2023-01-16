Watch Delaware at Northeastern: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Delaware (10-8) and Northeastern (6-10) look to get back to the .500 mark in Colonial Athletic Association play on Monday when they square off at Matthews Arena in Boston. The Blue Hens and Huskies each lost lopsided matchups on Saturday to fall to 2-3 in the CAA. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 19.7 points per game for Delaware but has missed the last three games with an injury while Jyáre Davis scores 16.3 a night. Christian Ray leads the Blue Hens with 9.2 rebounds a game. Jahmyl Telfort is Northeastern’s top scorer at 16.2 points per game and Alexander Nwagha gets 5.6 boards per game for the Huskies in just 17.2 minutes a contest.

