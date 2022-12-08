Watch Defending NBA Champions GSW Last Second Collapse to Lose to Jazz

Defending NBA Champions Golden State Warriors were stunned in the last second in their game against Utah JKazz, losing by a point

Warriors had made an impressive comeback after trailing by 12 points in the third quarter, but the good work was undone by suspect defensive actions

The loss takes them to 13-13, leaving them 10th in the Western Conference ahead of a Massive Clash with Boston Celtics on Saturday

The Golden State Warriors’ dreadful run away from the Chase Center continued on Wednesday night as they suffered a catastrophic last-second collapse to lose to the Utah Jazz.

The reigning NBA Champions were certain of a win until they blew their last possession to hand the Jazz a 123-124 win.

Utah Jazz players celebrate with Simone Fontecchio after defeating the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena. Photo by Alex Goodlett.

Source: Getty Images

Steve Kerr’s side went into this game on the back of an embarrassing loss to the Indiana Pacers and decided to sit Steph Curry and Draymond Green, a decision that almost paid off.

Read also Brazil hoping to dance past Croatia into World Cup semis

Andrew Wiggins also missed the game with an abductor injury, according to SI.

Exciting features: Check out the news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

It was time for Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga to shine, and they did, scoring 60 of the team’s 123 points. Klay Thompson added 22, but the last-second debacle ruined what would have been a decent comeback.

Warriors Stunned by Jazz

The seven-time NBA Champions had a four-point lead in Salt Lake City with 13.3 seconds left on the clock. This was a commendable effort since they had to fight back after trailing by 12 points in the third quarter.

Malik Beasley knocked down a three-pointer to bring the Jazz back to within one point, according to Reuters.

With 7.8 seconds remaining on the clock, Ty Jerome inbounded the ball to Jordan Poole. Alexander-Walker and Olynyk pressured the Warriors guard, knocking the ball out of his hands.

Read also Video of Richarlison teaching Ronaldo ‘pigeon dance’ spotted

The mistake resulted in Simone Fontecchio dunking on the other end, putting the hosts up one. In a heartbeat, the Warriors had lost. They are now 13-13 ahead of a mouth-watering showdown with the Boston Celtics, a rematch of the 2022 NBA finals.

Green punches Poole

Sports Brief earlier reported on Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green punching Poole in a training camp altercation in October.

A heated interaction between the two players quickly took a wrong turn after pushing and shoving, resulting in Green ‘forcefully’ striking the young guard.

Green and Poole were engaged in a furious verbal argument in practice before Green escalated the situation by punching 23-year-old Poole.

Green was later fined by the team for his actions.

Source: SportsBrief.com