Watch Dayton at George Washington: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

George Washington (13-8) is hanging in the top half of the Atlantic 10 Conference race at 5-3, with wins in its last two games. On Saturday, the Colonials welcome Dayton (3-16) to the Smith Center in Washington. The Flyers have lost four straight and are 2-6 in the A-10. Mia Lakstigala leads GW at 14.5 points per game while Nya Robertson averages 12.7 points. Mayowa Taiwo is the top rebounder at 9.8 a contest. Dayton, which was 26-6 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament, is paced by Destiny Bohanon’s 12.5 points per game, while Mariah Perez averages 11.4 points and 8.9 boards.

