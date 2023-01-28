Watch Dayton at George Washington: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

George Washington (13-8) is hanging in the top half of the Atlantic 10 Conference race at 5-3, with wins in its last two games. On Saturday, the Colonials welcome Dayton (3-16) to the Smith Center in Washington. The Flyers have lost four straight and are 2-6 in the A-10. Mia Lakstigala leads GW at 14.5 points per game while Nya Robertson averages 12.7 points. Mayowa Taiwo is the top rebounder at 9.8 a contest. Dayton, which was 26-6 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament, is paced by Destiny Bohanon’s 12.5 points per game, while Mariah Perez averages 11.4 points and 8.9 boards.

How to Watch Dayton at George Washington in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

George Washington picked up a 75-61 win at Loyola Chicago on Wednesday, with Lakstigala scoring 19 points while Robertson added 16. Taiwo went for 12 points and 19 rebounds, 12 on the offensive glass.

The Flyers struggled in the middle two periods on Wednesday night against visiting Duquesne in an 87-79 loss. The Dukes outscored Dayton 48-22 over those 20 minutes, negating a fast start by the Flyers. Sydney Freeman and Nayo Lear scored 17 points apiece for Dayton and Perez finished with 16 points and 15 boards.

The Colonials lead the all-time series 33-15 with four straight wins. But the teams haven’t met since Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington — a 67-54 win for the Colonials. The teams’ only scheduled game last season was canceled because GW was in COVID-19 protocols.

