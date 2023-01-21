Watch Dayton at George Washington: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Dayton and George Washington get the spotlight in this big Saturday Atlantic-10 matchup. Dayton has the better record at 13-6, but the Flyers are going on the road. George Washington has been a solid home team this season with a 7-3 record as they try to get above .500 overall today. Dayton is 5-1 in conference play and will likely be the favorite. The Flyers are coming off a 68-61 win against Davidson after Dayton lost its previous game but a point to VCU. Before that loss, the Flyers had won seven in a row. Dayton played a very close game the whole way as the Flyers were trailing by three at the half. Mustapha Amzil led the way for the Flyers as they played much better in the second half outscoring Davidson by 10. Dayton will look to start a new streak today.

