WATCH: Davies football players quickly transition into hockey season – InForum

Many high school Athletes play multiple sports through out the year… For Davies boys hockey, many also played football in the fall… What I learned is that these two physical sports are not as Alike as you would think. The Davies football team had a good run through the playoffs, just falling short and the state semifinals. But, there wasn’t much time to rest for some, as it was a quick transition into hockey season.

“We had a really strong season a strong group of seniors. It was a lot of fun,” said junior forward Andre Werk. “I was honored to be able to contribute in a pretty big roll. It was a really good season.”

“I think I’m all for multi-sport athletes,” said Eagles head Coach Nate Metcalf. “This year, we probably had eight or nine football players so they didn’t get quite a bit of ice work with the rest of the guys doing their little captain’s practice. That maybe contributed to the slow start, but they seem to be got their hockey legs back.”

Many would think that playing multiple sports would give you a physical advantage going into each respective season. But, football to hockey is said to be a difficult shift.

“You know for football, they want us to be heavy and then hockey, they want us to be light,” said senior defenseman Elijah Hayes. “That’s not always the best thing, but it definitely helps strength wise for hockey. I mean, we’re all Stronger than everybody out here so that’s good.”

“Football coaches just want you going in the weight room all the time,” said Jack Bullinger, Eagles senior defenseman. “I think me personally I’m a bigger guy. So, I’d rather work on my skating and I guess working on legs and stuff. Get faster, slimming down a little bit. Just different for me.”

Although football and hockey can bring some disadvantages to one another, the bond from Locker room to Locker room is what is appreciated the most.

“I think it’s really good. We already know each other, we’re best friends,” Werk said. “We played a whole season, spent the whole summer together. So that really helped with the team Chemistry and then as I said, the football legs turned into hockey legs and just kind of rolls all together perfectly.”

“That’s the most fun part. I mean, those are my my best friends that I play most by sports with you know. Football players, hockey players,” shared Hayes. “You know, it’s like one family and then you kind of get others added to your family. It’s most fun ever.”

Davies plays their next game on January 24th against Fargo South at Scheels arena…