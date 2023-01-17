Watch Davidson at Dayton: Stream college basketball live, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Dayton (12-6) lost a nailbiter at home on Friday night, blowing a 16-point first-half lead to fall to 4-1 and into a three-way tie for first in the Atlantic 10 Conference. On Tuesday, the Flyers are back at UD Arena looking to complete a regular-season sweep of Davidson (9-9), which has lost three straight. DaRon Holmes II averages 19.4 points and 2.0 blocks for Dayton, with Toumani Camara adding 12.4 points and 9.3 rebounds in an outing. Foster Loyer is the Wildcats’ top scorer at 16.1 points a game and Sam Mennenga contributes 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds a night. Davidson is 2-4 in A-10 play.

