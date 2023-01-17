Watch Davidson at Dayton: Stream college basketball live, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Dayton (12-6) lost a nailbiter at home on Friday night, blowing a 16-point first-half lead to fall to 4-1 and into a three-way tie for first in the Atlantic 10 Conference. On Tuesday, the Flyers are back at UD Arena looking to complete a regular-season sweep of Davidson (9-9), which has lost three straight. DaRon Holmes II averages 19.4 points and 2.0 blocks for Dayton, with Toumani Camara adding 12.4 points and 9.3 rebounds in an outing. Foster Loyer is the Wildcats’ top scorer at 16.1 points a game and Sam Mennenga contributes 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds a night. Davidson is 2-4 in A-10 play.

How to Watch Davidson at Dayton in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2023

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: CBSSN

The Flyers led visiting VCU 33-17 late in the first half before the Rams stormed back and took the lead with 16 seconds left. Dayton turned the ball over on its next possession before Camara missed a jumper in the paint as time expired as VCU escaped with a 63-62 win. Camara finished with a career-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds but also committed nine turnovers.

Davidson lost a Heartbreaker on Saturday afternoon, losing at George Mason 67-65. Loyer’s two free throws with 25 seconds left put the Wildcats up 65-64, but Loyer missed a three and a turnover ended their hopes on the game’s final possession. Loyer and Grant Huffman each scored 16 points, with Huffman adding seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Dayton is 8-5 against Davidson and has won the last six meetings, including a 69-55 win at Davidson on New Year’s Eve. Holmes had 32 points and 10 boards for the Flyers while Desmond Watson led the Wildcats with 13 points.

