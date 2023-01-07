Watch David de Gea concede freak goal against Everton

Manchester United conceded for the first time since November when Everton scored a freakish goal in Friday’s FA Cup Clash at Old Trafford.

United had taken an early lead courtesy of Antony but it only lasted for 10 minutes as an error by David de Gea gifted an equalizer to Conor Coady.

