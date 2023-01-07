Watch David de Gea concede freak goal against Everton

Manchester United conceded for the first time since November when Everton scored a freakish goal in Friday’s FA Cup Clash at Old Trafford.

United had taken an early lead courtesy of Antony but it only lasted for 10 minutes as an error by David de Gea gifted an equalizer to Conor Coady.

Neal Maupay played in a low cross from the right and then watched as the ball nutmegged De Gea before Bouncing off the keeper’s right calf and then his left heel.

De Gea is known for having cat-like reactions, but on this occasion he looked stunned like a rabbit caught in the headlights.

Coady pounced and got to the loose ball first to bundle it over the line for a comical goal.

With that, De Gea’s run of three straight clean sheets was over.

Conor Coady pictured (left) Moments before scoring for Everton against Manchester United following an error by David de Gea (right) IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

But De Gea’s error did not prove costly for United as they went on to win the game 3-1 and book a spot in round four.

A Coady own goal put the Red Devils back in front before a late Marcus Rashford penalty made sure of the result.

Everton have now failed to win any of their last eight matches in all competitions.