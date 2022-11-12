Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores His Second Goal At Home For Liverpool In Premier League
Liverpool currently lead Southampton 2-1, after Darwin Nunez’s left-footed finish restored their lead.
Roberto Firmino opened the score with a clever header, which was flicked on, before the Saints struck back through a Che Adams header.
The Reds have the chance to move up to sixth place, with other teams still to play over the weekend.
The goal came in the 21st minute of the match.
Watch the goal from the Uruguayan international here:
Liverpool XI
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Fabinho, Thiago;
Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez;
Roberto Firmino
Substitutes: Adrian, Caoinhim Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Stefan Bajcetic, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ben Doak, Fabio Carvalho
Southampton XI
Gavin Bazunu;
Armel Bella-Kotchap, Duje Caleta-Car, Mohamed Salisu, Romain Perraud;
Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse;
Mohamed Elyounoussi, Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong;
Adam Armstrong
Substitutes: Alex McCarthy, Lyanco, Ibrahima Diallo, Moussa Djenpo, Theo Walcott, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Aribo, Sekou Mara, Samuel Edozie
