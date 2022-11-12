Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores His Second Goal At Home For Liverpool In Premier League

Liverpool currently lead Southampton 2-1, after Darwin Nunez’s left-footed finish restored their lead.

Roberto Firmino opened the score with a clever header, which was flicked on, before the Saints struck back through a Che Adams header.

The Reds have the chance to move up to sixth place, with other teams still to play over the weekend.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool

.

