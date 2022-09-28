Watch: Darwin Nunez Goal vs Canada

Darwin Nunez found the back of the net for Uruguay this evening in an international friendly against Canada, with a brilliantly timed header leaping above the Canadian defender with ease to guide the cross past Milan Borjan.

Nunez has been subject to many critics since his move to Merseyside this summer, despite only two starts for Jurgen Klopp’s side returning two goals and an assist, many have said the 23-year-old is not good enough to make the cut.

Nunez started the game leading the line with former Liverpool fan favorite Luis Suarez with the side taking the lead early on thanks to a goal from River Plate Winger Nicolas de la Cruz, before Liverpool’s frontman made it two in the 33rd minute.

