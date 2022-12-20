Watch Dartmouth at UMass: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With conference play just a few games away, UMass will host Dartmouth on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup to prepare for the most important part of the season. The Minutemen come into Monday’s game with an overall record of 8-3. The team’s most recent game resulted in a 44-62 loss against North Texas in the Hall of Fame Classic. Matt Cross led UMass with 19 points and 13 rebounds to complete the double-double. Dyondre Dominguez added 12 points and nine rebounds to narrowly miss out on his own double-double. Despite those strong performances, the Minutemen couldn’t get past the Mean Green.

How to Watch Dartmouth at Massachusetts in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: NESN

The Big Green come into Monday’s game with a record of 4-9 and a four-game losing streak. The most recent loss came against South Florida in a close 55-59 defeat. Dame Adelekun led the Big Green with 19 points in the loss and added seven rebounds to lead in that category, as well.

The last time these two teams met dates back to 2006 and the Minutemen were victorious in a 98-61 win.

