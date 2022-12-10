Watch Dartmouth at Monmouth: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Dartmouth (1-7) is off to a rough start this season in Women’s college basketball as it attempts to get things on the right track against Monmouth (5-4) today. The Big Green have lost four straight games now this season and look to prevent a fifth straight today against a quality opponent. This season in four of their seven losses they have fallen by single digits, same for their only win showing a team that is competitive but struggling to make an impact when it matters every game this season. The season is not lost as the Big Green have the opportunity to get back on track starting today against the Hawks.

How to Watch Dartmouth at Monmouth today:

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: SportsNet NY

This season the Big Green are averaging 57.0 points per game and giving up 70.8 to their opponents, despite six of their eight games having an average margin of just -4.8 points per game.

On the other side, the Hawks are coming off a loss, but before that they had won three of their last four games to make good on a modest start. They are playing it close this season as well with six of their nine games ending with a single-digit win or loss.

They have four players averaging at least 8.8 points per game led by Graduate student Bri Tinsley with 12.8 points per game.

