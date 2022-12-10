Watch Dartmouth at Monmouth: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Dartmouth (1-7) is off to a rough start this season in Women’s college basketball as it attempts to get things on the right track against Monmouth (5-4) today. The Big Green have lost four straight games now this season and look to prevent a fifth straight today against a quality opponent. This season in four of their seven losses they have fallen by single digits, same for their only win showing a team that is competitive but struggling to make an impact when it matters every game this season. The season is not lost as the Big Green have the opportunity to get back on track starting today against the Hawks.

