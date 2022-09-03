Watch Dana Open, third round: Stream LPGA golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The weekend tees off the third round of the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open with Lucy Li at -10 overall and holding a two stroke lead over the field. Just behind her, only two strokes back are Carlota Ciganda and Ruoning Yin heading into the weekend; those three have the best chance to win this tournament in Sylvania, Ohio in the 23rd tournament of the season on the LPGA Tour. All three of those Golfers have yet to win a tournament this year, which would help them in the standings as they all look to get on the board starting today.

