Watch Dana Open, third round: Stream LPGA golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The weekend tees off the third round of the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open with Lucy Li at -10 overall and holding a two stroke lead over the field. Just behind her, only two strokes back are Carlota Ciganda and Ruoning Yin heading into the weekend; those three have the best chance to win this tournament in Sylvania, Ohio in the 23rd tournament of the season on the LPGA Tour. All three of those Golfers have yet to win a tournament this year, which would help them in the standings as they all look to get on the board starting today.

How to Watch Dana Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: Sept. 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The second round of action at the Dana Open saw several great shots and rounds from all the Golfers as they head into the weekend:

Li really came on from the back nine of the first round and the front nine of the second round with eight birdies and zero bogeys during that stretch, including birdies on eight out of 11 holes between Thursday and Friday.

She has a clean scorecard through 36 holes and looks to maintain that momentum and level of play Entering the third round today.

Ciganda was bogey-less through 32 holes herself before the first blemish on her scorecard. Overall through two rounds she has nine birdies and just one bogey. She is tied with Yin who has the most birdies through 36 holes with 11, but has balanced that out with three bogeys.

There are also five more Golfers just three strokes back at seven under par led by Nasa Hataoka and Lexi Thompson Entering today.

