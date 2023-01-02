Watch Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (21-16) have been on fire as of late winning their last six games, largely led by their Offensive prowess and the Greatness of Luka Doncic. They take on the last-place Houston Rockets (10-26) on Monday night as they attempt to extend their winning streak to seven games, the best this season and the most wins in a row for the franchise since they won the NBA Championship in 2011. Over this stretch Doncic has been special, leading the team in a way that has not been seen since the days of Dirk Nowitski, or ever for that matter.

