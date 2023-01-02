Watch Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (21-16) have been on fire as of late winning their last six games, largely led by their Offensive prowess and the Greatness of Luka Doncic. They take on the last-place Houston Rockets (10-26) on Monday night as they attempt to extend their winning streak to seven games, the best this season and the most wins in a row for the franchise since they won the NBA Championship in 2011. Over this stretch Doncic has been special, leading the team in a way that has not been seen since the days of Dirk Nowitski, or ever for that matter.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Doncic has been on a rare tear over his last few games including a 51-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs in another win.

During this winning streak, Doncic is averaging 42.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists per game and 2.5 steals on 59-47-74 splits. He has three 50+ point games, a 60-point game, four double doubles and two triple doubles in this run.

On the other side for Houston, they have lost eight of their last nine games after playing their best stretch of basketball. They are back on track for a top-four pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

