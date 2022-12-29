Watch Dallas ISD basketball tournament with KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions
To kick off high school basketball season coverage early, KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream the final day of the prestigious Dallas ISD basketball tournament. See the full schedule and how to stream below.
BGC will be live all day from the Ellis Davis Field House, starting for the 10:30 am girls’ consolation game and ending after the 6 pm boys’ Championship game.
Schedule
Friday, Dec. 30 (teams will be updated below once qualified)
Girls
Consolation – 10:30 am
3rd Place – 1:30 p.m
Championship – 4:30 p.m
Boys
Consolation – 12:00 noon
3rd Place – 3:00 p.m
Championship – 6:00 p.m
3 ways to stream live games
.