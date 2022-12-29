Watch Dallas ISD basketball tournament with KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions

To kick off high school basketball season coverage early, KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream the final day of the prestigious Dallas ISD basketball tournament. See the full schedule and how to stream below.

BGC will be live all day from the Ellis Davis Field House, starting for the 10:30 am girls’ consolation game and ending after the 6 pm boys’ Championship game.

Schedule

Friday, Dec. 30 (teams will be updated below once qualified)

Girls

Consolation – 10:30 am

3rd Place – 1:30 p.m

Championship – 4:30 p.m

Boys

Consolation – 12:00 noon

3rd Place – 3:00 p.m

Championship – 6:00 p.m

3 ways to stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s free multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 25 through Nov. 12:







Subscribe to the free Big Game Coverage newsletter

KSAT 12 Sports Reporter and producer Andrew Cely sends a free Big Game Coverage newsletter to keep you updated on everything local high school sports.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Scores, highlights and more

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.