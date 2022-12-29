Watch Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans: Stream NFL live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Titans host the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. While Dallas is cruising to the playoffs, Tennessee desperately needs a win to keep its postseason hopes alive.

The Titans have lost five straight games after a great start to the season. They’re now 7-8 on the season, which is tied for the best record in the AFC South. Following a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Dallas is 11-4 on the season and locked into the top Wild Card spot in the NFC at worst. Regardless, the Cowboys will continue to push forward, as there’s a small chance they could overtake the Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East.

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans Today:

Game Date: December 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Today!

Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for this contest, so Joshua Dobbs is slated to start at quarterback. He’ll be facing a tough Cowboys defense with a great pass rush. Tennessee will also likely be without Derrick Henry.

The Cowboys will look to build on their success from last week, hoping to get a second straight win. Can Dak Prescott put together his first game without an interception since before Thanksgiving?

Following tonight’s contest, the Titans will head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. That will be a huge game that could likely decide who wins the division. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders in a Divisional game of their own.

Regional restrictions may apply.