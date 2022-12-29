Watch Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans: Stream NFL live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Titans host the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. While Dallas is cruising to the playoffs, Tennessee desperately needs a win to keep its postseason hopes alive.

The Titans have lost five straight games after a great start to the season. They’re now 7-8 on the season, which is tied for the best record in the AFC South. Following a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Dallas is 11-4 on the season and locked into the top Wild Card spot in the NFC at worst. Regardless, the Cowboys will continue to push forward, as there’s a small chance they could overtake the Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East.

