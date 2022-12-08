Watch CSU Fullerton Titans at USC Trojans in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Cal State Fullerton will head to the Galen Center to take on USC on Wednesday. The Titans are sitting at .500 with a 4-4 record. They started out the season with a 4-1 record before going on a three-game losing streak heading into this matchup. They lost on the road in all three games against Utah Tech, North Dakota and Seattle. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is the Catalyst of this offense. He is averaging 14.3 points per game with 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds to add to his stat line. Vincent Lee also averages 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, which is a team-high.

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton at USC in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 7, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

The Trojans are 6-3 so far this season. They lost two games in a row two weeks ago against Tennessee on the road and Wisconsin at home. Since then they have bounced back and started a two-game winning streak against Cal and Oregon State.

Drew Peterson will be the man to look out for if you are Cal State Fullerton. Peterson is averaging 14.3 PPG with a team-high in assists and rebounding at 6.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per night.

