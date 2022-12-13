Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Stream Liga MX Soccer live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Cruz Azul and Necaxa will meet Monday evening in a Club Friendly at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Cruz Azul’s most recent match was played against Cancún, also a club friendly, and won 2-0. Alonso Escoboza scored the first goal for the team just four minutes into play. The next goal didn’t come until the 70th minute from Christian Tabó and it was enough to seal the deal for the club. Cruz Azul recently had 21 players leave the club and accepted 17 new transfers. With Escoboza and Tabó both being new additions to the team and scoring in their first match, the future looks bright for Cruz Azul.

