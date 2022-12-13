Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Stream Liga MX Soccer live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Cruz Azul and Necaxa will meet Monday evening in a Club Friendly at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Cruz Azul’s most recent match was played against Cancún, also a club friendly, and won 2-0. Alonso Escoboza scored the first goal for the team just four minutes into play. The next goal didn’t come until the 70th minute from Christian Tabó and it was enough to seal the deal for the club. Cruz Azul recently had 21 players leave the club and accepted 17 new transfers. With Escoboza and Tabó both being new additions to the team and scoring in their first match, the future looks bright for Cruz Azul.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: December 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV Channel: TURN

Live Stream Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa on fuboTV:

This will be Necaxa’s first friendly since closing out the Liga MX opening season in October. The club appears to be rebuilding its program entirely, as it had 22 departures and 26 arrivals in the off season.

Necaxa’s last match was against Tigres UANL in which it lost 2-0. Despite playing a scoreless first half, two second half goals from Tigres proved to be more than the team could come back from.

The last time these two teams met was in July and resulted in a 1-0 win for Cruz Azul.

