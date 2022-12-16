Watch Creighton at Marquette: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In one of the few men’s basketball games Tonight in college, the Big East has a Showdown between Creighton going on the road into Fiserv Forum to take on Marquette. The Bluejays are 6-5 this season and tied for the No. 2 team in the Big East. They started out their season 6-0 before going on a five-game losing streak starting on November 23rd against Arizona all the way up to earlier this week against Arizona State on the road. Creighton is led by Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the team with 15.9 points per game. They also chip in 7.6 rebounds per game. Baylor Scheierman contributes 12.5 points and a team-high 9.6 rebounds per game. while Ryan Nembhard adds in 11.5 points and 6.0 assists per game.

How to Watch Creighton at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Golden Eagles are 803 overall this season and tied for No. 2 in the Big East as well. This team is on the opposite path of Creighton. They have won four of their last five games with their only loss coming by three points to Wisconsin.

Creighton’s three-headed Monster will be matched by Kam Jones and Oso Ighodaro. Jones is averaging 16.4 points and 3.8 rebounds with 2.3 assists per game. Ighodaro averages 10.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

