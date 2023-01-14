Watch Creighton at Butler: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After starting the season in the Top 25, Creighton (11-5) is out and looks to get back after a strong close to their week against Butler (7-10). The Bluejays have won two games in a row and three out of four of their last games heading into today getting back on track after a three-game losing streak derailed their season for a brief period. The Big East Conference is one of the more competitive this season with some surprise teams, some legendary teams and then teams like the Bluejays that are building a program that will be competitive this year and for years to come.

How to Watch Creighton at Butler today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Creighton at Butler online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The Bluejays have won two games in a row including a win over Marquette in conference play 68-42 to keep pace with the top teams in the Big East.

This season the Bluejays have built a team on balance with multiple players every game making an impact on the Offensive end to push them to wins.

Senior Morgan Maly leads the way with 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. She has junior Lauren Jensen complimenting her with 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

They also feature a 10-woman rotation that has nine of the 10 players shooting between 32% and 44% from three with weapons all over the floor.

Regional restrictions may apply.