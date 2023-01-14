Watch Creighton at Butler: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After starting the season in the Top 25, Creighton (11-5) is out and looks to get back after a strong close to their week against Butler (7-10). The Bluejays have won two games in a row and three out of four of their last games heading into today getting back on track after a three-game losing streak derailed their season for a brief period. The Big East Conference is one of the more competitive this season with some surprise teams, some legendary teams and then teams like the Bluejays that are building a program that will be competitive this year and for years to come.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button