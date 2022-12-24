WATCH: Crazy Scenes on Soccer Field as Fan Invades Pitch Pretending to Be Injured and Ends Up Proposing His Girlfriend in a Romantic Way

We have been seeing the fans invading the soccer pitch for selfies with their favorite players or for some misconduct. But recently, a pitch invader shocked everyone in the stadium, along with his girlfriend, who was part of the medical team of a soccer club.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The video went viral over social media and had an adorable ending drawing fantastic reactions from fans worldwide. It was really a unique idea to propose to a girlfriend and surprise her.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The video of a fan proposing to his girlfriend on a soccer field that went viral is from Albania. The girlfriend in question works in a medical team for the Albanian club KF Tirana, based in the capital city of Tirana. It happened before a game between the home team KF Tirana and Partizani last night.

A fan proposes to his girlfriend with a unique idea during the game

As can be seen in the video, the fan invaded the pitch when the players were warming up for the game. The security was quick to acknowledge the invasion and ran towards the fan, who slipped and injured himself. Security was concerned, and they immediately waved to the medical team.

The medical team, consisting of a lady doctor, approached the fan to check the injury, only to be surprised. The moment the lady was on the scene, the fan who faked the injury was on her knees with a ring proposing to her. As the lady nodded yes, the stadium went into cheers.

Although it wasn’t the first instance of a fan proposing to a girlfriend on the pitch, the way everything panned out was adorable. The approach of a fan to fake an injury and propose to a doctor’s girlfriend was unique and has been talked about despite the home team losing the game.

Soccer has always provided a stage for fans to show their emotions

Soccer, the most famous sport worldwide, has always provided fans with a platform to speak out about their emotions. The recent video is just one such instance. We have seen fans running on the pitch to have a lifetime opportunity to hug their favorite players.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it’s not only about players or proposing girlfriends, many have used it to send social messages, either by invading a pitch or from the stands. The recent FIFA World Cup saw many such instances where fans used the biggest stage to let the world know what was happening in their respective countries. The prime example is the matches involving the Iran team.

Watch This Story: Most Shocking Deadline Day Transfers Reported In 2022

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It is not always about happy moments. Fans let their tears flow when a team loses an important game. Yes, there have been some instances where fans have gone far with violent conduct, but soccer has the power to make them forget terrible memories and cherish the ones that bring smiles.

Let us know your thoughts on the way the fan faked his injury to propose to his girlfriend.