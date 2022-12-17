Watch Cornell at Syracuse: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Syracuse (7-4) has won four games in a row after an uneven start to the season to get them back on track as one of the best teams in the ACC. They look to make it five wins in a row against Cornell (7-2) and keep their hot streak going in non-conference action before getting things going fully in the ACC. Head Coach Jim Boeheim has the team playing quality basketball overall led by senior big man Jesse Edwards who is averaging a double-double and controlling the action in the paint. Edwards has a freshman running mate that has made his life even easier with playmaking on the perimeter as well.

How to Watch Cornell at Syracuse today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

This season Edwards is averaging 15.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game so far in his final year in college basketball.

With Edwards controlling the paint, freshman guard Judah Mintz is controlling the perimeter for the Orangemen. He is averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

That duo will be a lot to handle for the ACC when conference play gets started properly in the very near future.

On the other side, the Big Red have the 11th-best scoring offense in the country putting up 85.1 points per game.

