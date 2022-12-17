Watch Cornell at Syracuse: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Syracuse (7-4) has won four games in a row after an uneven start to the season to get them back on track as one of the best teams in the ACC. They look to make it five wins in a row against Cornell (7-2) and keep their hot streak going in non-conference action before getting things going fully in the ACC. Head Coach Jim Boeheim has the team playing quality basketball overall led by senior big man Jesse Edwards who is averaging a double-double and controlling the action in the paint. Edwards has a freshman running mate that has made his life even easier with playmaking on the perimeter as well.

.

