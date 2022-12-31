Watch Coppin State at Rutgers: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The MEAC’s Coppin State will head on the road and take into The RAC and take on the Big Ten’s Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are 8-4 on the season overall and the No. 6 teams in the Big Ten Conference. They are 1-1 in conference play after beating No. 16 Indiana and losing to Ohio State on the road. They bring a two-game win streak into this game after beating Wake Forest and Bucknell. Clifford Omoruyi, the 6-foot-11 junior, averages roughly 25 minutes per game with 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds. In the win against Bucknell, Omoruyi finished with 17 points and 14 total rebounds with six blocks.

.

