Watch Coppin State at Rutgers: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The MEAC’s Coppin State will head on the road and take into The RAC and take on the Big Ten’s Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are 8-4 on the season overall and the No. 6 teams in the Big Ten Conference. They are 1-1 in conference play after beating No. 16 Indiana and losing to Ohio State on the road. They bring a two-game win streak into this game after beating Wake Forest and Bucknell. Clifford Omoruyi, the 6-foot-11 junior, averages roughly 25 minutes per game with 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds. In the win against Bucknell, Omoruyi finished with 17 points and 14 total rebounds with six blocks.

How to Watch Coppin State at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 30, 2022

Game Time: 8 pm ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Eagles are just 5-10 on the season overall and just -4 in the team’s last five games. The only win in that stretch was against James Madison at home 107-100. It lost its most recent game against George Mason on the road 91-53.

Sam Sessoms, a six-foot, senior guard, leads the team with 23.5 points and 5.4 assists per game. Nendah Tarke counters him with 12.6 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game.

