Watch Coppin State at NC State: Stream college basketball live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The James T. Valvano Arena at the Williams Neal Reynolds Coliseum is set to host the mid-week matchup between NC State and Coppin State on Tuesday in the men’s basketball program’s annual Heritage Game. The Wolfpack’s annual Heritage Game sees the team return to Reynolds Coliseum every year, home of the Wolfpack from 1949 to 1999. Since that final 1999-2000 campaign, NC State is 23-2 when playing at Reynolds Coliseum. On Tuesday, the Wolfpack will even be wearing Adidas 1983 throwback uniforms to honor the 40th anniversary of the team’s 1983 National Championship title. NC State will wear those same uniforms again on Feb. 22, 2023, when the Wolfpack faces Wake Forest with the game serving as a Reunion for the members of the 1983 team.

