Watch Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS second round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through one round of the 2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, the host Jim Furyk is in the lead, tied with Steve Flecsh and Rob Labritz. The play in the first round from Jacksonville, Florida has been strong with two more Golfers tied at just one stroke back and eight more tied at just two strokes back of the lead. This is a Charity tournament that Jim and Tabitha Furyk have Hosted and put on for years now, but only the second year now where the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is a part of the PGA Champions Tour schedule where Golfers can play for Charity and season points.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button