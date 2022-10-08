Watch Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS second round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through one round of the 2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, the host Jim Furyk is in the lead, tied with Steve Flecsh and Rob Labritz. The play in the first round from Jacksonville, Florida has been strong with two more Golfers tied at just one stroke back and eight more tied at just two strokes back of the lead. This is a Charity tournament that Jim and Tabitha Furyk have Hosted and put on for years now, but only the second year now where the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is a part of the PGA Champions Tour schedule where Golfers can play for Charity and season points.

The first round of the 2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Featured quality play and terrific shots from the Legends of the PGA Tour:

In the first round, Furyk and Flesch both finished their rounds with six birdies and one bogey each. They played a steady round on Friday as they look to build off of that today and create more separation from the rest of the field at five under par overall.

Labritz had one more birdie and one more bogey for his first round to keep pace with the other two leaders.

Ken Tanigawa and Mike Weir are tied for fourth place, just one stroke back of the lead with Miguel Angel Jiminez, Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker all tied at three under par leading the next group on the Leaderboard just two strokes back of the lead.

