Watch Concordia-Irvine Eagles at UCLA Bruins in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Watch Concordia-Irvine Eagles at UCLA Bruins in Men's Basketball

The nationally ranked No. 8 team in the nation, the UCLA Bruins, will open up play in an exhibition game Tonight against Concordia-Irvine. Most Top 25 college basketball programs are opening up with exhibition games to get the feel for in-game situations before the season officially starts. The Bruins will be without two-time All-Pac-12 guard Johnny Juzang this season. Juzang averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season and was drafted by the Utah Jazz. Despite missing Juzang, UCLA will be returning star guard Jaime Jaquez, Jr., who averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for UCLA last season.

.

