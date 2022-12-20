Watch Columbus FL vs Paul VI VA: Stream high school basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

There is a large showcase of high school basketball nationally Tonight when Christopher Columbus High School from Miami, FL takes on St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, VA. This game is part of the City of Palms Basketball Classic which is in its 49th year as one of the top tournaments in the country. Columbus is coming off a great year where they beat Defending state Champion Dr. Phillips, for the 7A state championship. This year they are looking for national dominance as they return most of that same core. That team is led by Cayden Boozer who is the son of former NBA great Carlos Boozer.

