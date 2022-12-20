Watch Columbus FL vs Paul VI VA: Stream high school basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

There is a large showcase of high school basketball nationally Tonight when Christopher Columbus High School from Miami, FL takes on St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, VA. This game is part of the City of Palms Basketball Classic which is in its 49th year as one of the top tournaments in the country. Columbus is coming off a great year where they beat Defending state Champion Dr. Phillips, for the 7A state championship. This year they are looking for national dominance as they return most of that same core. That team is led by Cayden Boozer who is the son of former NBA great Carlos Boozer.

How to Watch Columbus (FL) vs. Paul VI (VA) today:

Game Date: December 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 pm ET

TV: ESPNU

The Explorers are well on their way to defending their title with a 7-1 record. After dropping its first game of the season to Duncanville (TX) in an away tournament, Columbus has won seven games in a row. They are coming off a convincing win against Myers Park (Charlotte, NC) 65-56 in their first game of this City of Palms Classic.

The Paul VI Panthers are even better this season with an undefeated 7-0 record. They are also coming off a convincing win in this tournament as they beat Lake Highlands (TX) 64-58 in their last contest. The game was close in the first half but the Panthers pulled away in the third outscoring Lake Highlands 17-8 to help them thwart a fourth-quarter rally. The stakes only get higher today.

