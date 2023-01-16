Watch Columbus at Sierra Canyon: Stream high school basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (17-3) from California welcome in a cross-country opponent today in the Columbus Explorers (15-3) from Florida in a huge high school basketball game. The Trailblazers are riding a five-game winning streak after dropping a game to the sixth-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Today is another huge challenge for Bronny James as his side comes in as the 20th ranked team in the country, but take on the 10th ranked Explorers in an opportunity for them to get a win against a top 10 team on their resume.

How to Watch Columbus (FL) at Sierra Canyon (CA) today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

James is always the focus in any game that his Trailblazers play, including in a huge match-up against Isaiah Collier and Wheeler (GA) a week ago.

This season the Trailblazers are averaging 75.1 points per game and giving up 54.4 points to their opponents. The James kids are on full display every game for them and have been an attraction all season long in California.

As a team, they are winning each by an average of 20 points per game backed by their current five-game winning streak with the closest game being decided by 11 points.

On the other side, the Explorers are averaging 69.5 points per game and giving up just 55.8 points to their opponents.

