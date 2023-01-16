Watch Columbus at Sierra Canyon: Stream high school basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (17-3) from California welcome in a cross-country opponent today in the Columbus Explorers (15-3) from Florida in a huge high school basketball game. The Trailblazers are riding a five-game winning streak after dropping a game to the sixth-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Today is another huge challenge for Bronny James as his side comes in as the 20th ranked team in the country, but take on the 10th ranked Explorers in an opportunity for them to get a win against a top 10 team on their resume.

