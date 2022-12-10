Watch Columbia at UMass: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Women’s college basketball season is growing Stronger and Stronger as teams wrap up their non-conference play. Today the Columbia Lions (8-2) take on the Massachusetts Minutewomen (8-2) in one of the biggest games of the day. Both teams are off to strong overall starts to their seasons with just two losses in non-conference play as they build resumes to make the NCAA Tournament this year. The Lions have won five straight games after a Shaky 2-3 start as they look to maintain that momentum against the Minutewomen who are coming off a loss Entering today.

