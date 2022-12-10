Watch Columbia at UMass: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Women’s college basketball season is growing Stronger and Stronger as teams wrap up their non-conference play. Today the Columbia Lions (8-2) take on the Massachusetts Minutewomen (8-2) in one of the biggest games of the day. Both teams are off to strong overall starts to their seasons with just two losses in non-conference play as they build resumes to make the NCAA Tournament this year. The Lions have won five straight games after a Shaky 2-3 start as they look to maintain that momentum against the Minutewomen who are coming off a loss Entering today.

How to Watch Columbia at Massachusetts today:

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: NESN

Last season ended for the Lions in the quarterfinals of the Women’s NIT where they lost in a thriller to the Seton Hall Pirates. This season they look to make if further, or into the NCAA Tournament.

This year the Lions are averaging 81.4 points per game and giving up just 66.7 points per game to their opponents in 10 games.

They are led by Abbey Hsu with her 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The junior has scored in double figures in all but two games this season as she leads her Lions this year on and off the court.

