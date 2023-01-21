Watch Colorado State at Wyoming: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
Colorado State will head on the road today to Laramie, Wyoming, and into the Arena Auditorium to take on Wyoming tonight. The Rams are an even .500 at 10-10 on the season overall and 2-5 against Mountain West Conference opponents. They are a half-game ahead of UNLV and a half-game behind Fresno State. They are 2-3 in their last five games alternating wins and losses. They dropped a game at home against SDSU 82-76 in overtime. They have played their last three games winning or losing in overtime. John Tonje leads the team in scoring averaging 13.3 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field. He also averages a team-high 4.9 rebounds per game.
How to Watch Colorado State at Wyoming in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023
Game Time: 4 pm ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
Live stream the Colorado State at Wyoming game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Cowboys are 5-13 this year overall including a winless 0-6 against MWC opponents. They are a half-game behind UNLV and at the bottom of the conference. They bring an eight-game losing streak into this contest.
Wyoming guard, Noah Reynolds, will match up with Tonje. Reynolds averages 15.0 points on an efficient 51.5% shooting. Ethan Anderson leads the team in rebounding averaging 4.7 rebounds per game.
Regional restrictions may apply.
.