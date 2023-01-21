Watch Colorado State at Wyoming: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Colorado State will head on the road today to Laramie, Wyoming, and into the Arena Auditorium to take on Wyoming tonight. The Rams are an even .500 at 10-10 on the season overall and 2-5 against Mountain West Conference opponents. They are a half-game ahead of UNLV and a half-game behind Fresno State. They are 2-3 in their last five games alternating wins and losses. They dropped a game at home against SDSU 82-76 in overtime. They have played their last three games winning or losing in overtime. John Tonje leads the team in scoring averaging 13.3 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field. He also averages a team-high 4.9 rebounds per game.

