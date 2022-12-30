Watch Colorado Buffaloes at Stanford Cardinal in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Maples Pavilion is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between Stanford and Colorado on Thursday in men’s college basketball action. The Cardinal head into the game with an overall record of 5-7, with the team having won two out of its last three games. The first win was a 45-point thrashing of Green Bay on Dec. 16, where Ryan Agarwal led the team with 11 points. Then, Stanford defeated Loyola 75-62 last Thursday in the team’s most recent outing. Forward Harrison Ingram led the Cardinal in that one with 15 points, while forward James Keefe followed close behind with 14 points of his own to go along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colorado heads into the game on Thursday with a record of 8-5 to start the season. The Buffaloes are coming off of an eight-point win over Southern Utah last Wednesday in their most recent outing.

