Watch Colorado at Washington: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The injuries are piling up for Washington (6-2), which returns to action at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle on Sunday against Colorado (4-4). Both teams are 0-1 in Pac-12 play after one-point losses on Thursday night. The Huskies are still without point guard Noah Williams, out with a leg injury since the season opener, and have lost centers Braxton Meah and Franck Kepnang in the last week. Keion Brooks Jr. is Washington’s Lone double-figure scorer at 17.0 points per game. KJ Simpson scores 16.6 points per contest for the Buffaloes. Coach Mike Hopkins is 91-77 in his sixth season at UW while Tad Boyle is in his 13th year at CU with a record of 258-159.

How to Watch Colorado at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 4, 2022

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

The Huskies rallied from 11 points down with 7:46 remaining at Oregon State on Thursday and took the lead with 2:21 to go on Koren Johnson’s fast-break finish. But the Beavers converted a three-point play with eight seconds left and Brooks’ 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark in a 66-65 loss. Brooks finished with 21 points.

Colorado blew a 15-point second-half lead at home Thursday to Arizona State, losing on a 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left. Simpson missed a potential game-winning 3 at the buzzer and finished with 13 points. Tristan da Silva added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Huskies lead the all-time series 19-14 and won the last meeting in Seattle on Jan. 27, 60-58.

