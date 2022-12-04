Watch Colorado at Washington: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The injuries are piling up for Washington (6-2), which returns to action at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle on Sunday against Colorado (4-4). Both teams are 0-1 in Pac-12 play after one-point losses on Thursday night. The Huskies are still without point guard Noah Williams, out with a leg injury since the season opener, and have lost centers Braxton Meah and Franck Kepnang in the last week. Keion Brooks Jr. is Washington’s Lone double-figure scorer at 17.0 points per game. KJ Simpson scores 16.6 points per contest for the Buffaloes. Coach Mike Hopkins is 91-77 in his sixth season at UW while Tad Boyle is in his 13th year at CU with a record of 258-159.

