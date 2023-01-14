Watch Colorado at UCLA: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Seventh-ranked UCLA (15-2) is 10-0 at Pauley Pavilion and has won its last 12 games. The Bruins, 6-0 in the Pac-12 Conference, host Colorado (11-7) on Saturday afternoon. The Buffaloes are just 1-4 on the road but have won both games against ranked opponents so far this season. Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 16.4 points and 6.7 rebounds a game for UCLA, with Jaylen Clark posting 14.0 points and 6.7 boards and Tyger Campbell getting 13.5 points a night. KJ Simpson paces Colorado at 17.8 points a game while Tristan de Silva averages 14.9 points a contest. J’Vonne Hadley is the top rebounder for the Buffaloes at 6.2 a game.

