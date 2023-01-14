Watch Colorado at UCLA: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Seventh-ranked UCLA (15-2) is 10-0 at Pauley Pavilion and has won its last 12 games. The Bruins, 6-0 in the Pac-12 Conference, host Colorado (11-7) on Saturday afternoon. The Buffaloes are just 1-4 on the road but have won both games against ranked opponents so far this season. Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 16.4 points and 6.7 rebounds a game for UCLA, with Jaylen Clark posting 14.0 points and 6.7 boards and Tyger Campbell getting 13.5 points a night. KJ Simpson paces Colorado at 17.8 points a game while Tristan de Silva averages 14.9 points a contest. J’Vonne Hadley is the top rebounder for the Buffaloes at 6.2 a game.

How to Watch Colorado at UCLA in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: FOX

The Bruins ran their winning streak to an even dozen on Thursday night, cruising past visiting Utah 68-49. Campbell led the way with 17 points and seven assists, Adem Bona added 15 points and Jaquez provided 12 rebounds and six assists to offset a 3-of-11 night from the floor.

Colorado dropped the first game of its Los Angeles trip on Thursday night at USC, 68-61. Simpson scored 17 points while da Silva and Lawson Lovering added 13 apiece. Lovering also snared 14 rebounds, seven on the Offensive end, but the Buffs were undone by 22 turnovers — 13 by Simpson and da Silva.

UCLA is 16-7 against Colorado and has won five of the last six games, including a sweep last season. The Bruins won at Pauley Pavilion 73-61 on Dec. 1, 2021, and picked up a 71-65 win in Boulder on Jan. 22.

