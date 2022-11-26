Watch: College Football Mascot Scuffle Breaks Out on Sideline

Arizona nor Arizona State are in the running for this year’s Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

However, when these two teams clash in the “Duel for the Desert” annually, throw out the records and prepare for two teams battling for bragging rights in the Grand Canyon State. Things were no different on Friday between the two teams.

After trailing 14-10 at halftime, the Wildcats capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run by Jonah Coleman, giving Arizona the 17-10 advantage. But then, the Sun Devils responded with a score of their own, marching down the field on an 11-play, 72-yard drive that ended with quarterback Trenton Bourguet connecting with Giovani Sanders on a nine-yard touchdown pass.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button