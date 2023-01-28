Watch Colgate at Lafayette: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Lafayette (7-12) has won three straight games to improve to 4-5 in the Patriot League. On Saturday, the Leopards will look to move ahead of Colgate (10-10) in the league standings as the Raiders are also 4-5 but have dropped three in a row. Makayla Andrews averages 13.2 points for the Leopards and Abby Antognoli gets 11.2 points a night. Kayla Drummond is the team’s top rebounder at 7.1 per game. Taylor Golembiewski is Colgate’s top scorer at 12.2 points a game and also Tops the Squad at 4.1 rebounds a contest. The Raiders are second in the Patriot League in defense, allowing 56.3 points per game.

