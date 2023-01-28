Watch Colgate at Lafayette: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Lafayette (7-12) has won three straight games to improve to 4-5 in the Patriot League. On Saturday, the Leopards will look to move ahead of Colgate (10-10) in the league standings as the Raiders are also 4-5 but have dropped three in a row. Makayla Andrews averages 13.2 points for the Leopards and Abby Antognoli gets 11.2 points a night. Kayla Drummond is the team’s top rebounder at 7.1 per game. Taylor Golembiewski is Colgate’s top scorer at 12.2 points a game and also Tops the Squad at 4.1 rebounds a contest. The Raiders are second in the Patriot League in defense, allowing 56.3 points per game.

How to Watch Colgate at Lafayette in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2023

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

On Wednesday night, Lafayette slugged out a 39-35 road win at Loyola Maryland, taking the lead for good on Antognoli’s layup with 3:13 remaining after opening the fourth quarter down by eight. The Leopards blitzed the Greyhounds 19-6 over the final 10 minutes after scoring 20 points in the opening 30. Andrews scored 13 points in the win.

Colgate scored just 16 points after Halftime in a 58-44 loss to visiting Boston University on Wednesday. The Raiders hit just 5-of-23 (21.7%) after the break as BU took control with a 23-9 third-quarter edge. Tiasia McMillan and Lindsay Blackmore scored 10 points each.

Lafayette owns a 39-38 edge all-time and the teams split two games last season. The Leopards won at Colgate 59-37 on Dec. 29, 2021, and the Raiders returned the favor on the road 49-47 on Jan. 22, 2022.

