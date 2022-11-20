Watch CME Group Tour Championship final round: Stream LPGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The season comes to an end today on the LPGA Tour with the final round of the CME Group Championship. There is a two-way tie at the top of the Leaderboard with Lydia Ko and Leona Maguire both at -15 overall. They are five strokes ahead of the rest of the field, setting themselves apart from heading into the final round and in a position to win the tournament here today. A win for Ko would give her a second win at this event, tying her for the most wins with Jin Young Ko who has back-to-back wins here. Maguire would pick up her first win in this tournament and become the 11th golfer to win the season championship.

How to Watch CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: NBC

Gemma Dryburgh and Jeongeun Lee are tied for second place at -10 overall and are in the best position to put pressure on the leaders here in the final round.

Ko has been steady all week building her lead with consistent play and minimizing her mistakes. She has shot rounds of 65, 66 and 70 with 18 birdies and just three bogeys overall. She went 36 straight holes between the first and third rounds without a bogey.

Ko and Maguire will battle it out today to see who will become the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship.

