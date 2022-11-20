Watch CME Group Tour Championship final round: Stream LPGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The season comes to an end today on the LPGA Tour with the final round of the CME Group Championship. There is a two-way tie at the top of the Leaderboard with Lydia Ko and Leona Maguire both at -15 overall. They are five strokes ahead of the rest of the field, setting themselves apart from heading into the final round and in a position to win the tournament here today. A win for Ko would give her a second win at this event, tying her for the most wins with Jin Young Ko who has back-to-back wins here. Maguire would pick up her first win in this tournament and become the 11th golfer to win the season championship.

