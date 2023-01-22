WATCH: Cleveland Cavaliers Honor Anderson Varejao With Tribute Video And Special Night

Does anyone else still have their “Wild Thing” wig saved somewhere?

If you do, Saturday night would’ve been a perfect time to pull it back out and put it back on. That’s because it wasAnderson Vrejao Tribute Night” down at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The organization held a nice ceremony at Halftime for the former NBA player which included a speech from Varejao himself and a tribute video that included a number of his former teammates.

Here is Verajo’s address to the home crowd:

