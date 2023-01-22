WATCH: Cleveland Cavaliers Honor Anderson Varejao With Tribute Video And Special Night

Does anyone else still have their “Wild Thing” wig saved somewhere?

If you do, Saturday night would’ve been a perfect time to pull it back out and put it back on. That’s because it wasAnderson Vrejao Tribute Night” down at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The organization held a nice ceremony at Halftime for the former NBA player which included a speech from Varejao himself and a tribute video that included a number of his former teammates.

Here is Verajo’s address to the home crowd:

This is the tribute video that was put together for him:

Varejao spent the first 12 years of his NBA career as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. During that time he grew into a fan favorite and the nickname “Wild Thing” for his hard playing style.

They then ended up on the Golden State Warriors after being traded during the 2015-16 season. Varejao played two seasons there before being out of the league for two more years.

The Cavalier then brought him back and signed him for the final five games of the 2020-21 season which allowed him to get the recognition he deserved and to retire with the team he spent so much of his career with.

It’s very cool to see Varejao still share so much love for the city of Cleveland and for the Cavs to want to honor someone who gave so much to the city on and off the floor.

