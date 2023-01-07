Watch Clemson at Pitt: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the biggest and potentially best games on the schedule this Saturday between unranked teams features Clemson (12-3) taking on Pitt (11-4) in the ACC. Both teams come in undefeated in conference play (4-0) with the Tigers on a four-game winning streak and the Panthers on a five-game winning streak overall. They sit at the top of the conference, with one team leaving this game with their winning streak alive and their undefeated start to conference play still intact, keeping them at the top of the standings in the ACC.

How to Watch Clemson at Pittsburgh today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Panthers showed they are for real this season with a 76-74 nailbiter of a win over then-21st-ranked North Carolina during their five-game winning streak.

In their last two games, the Panthers have won by a combined five points against two ranked, tough opponents. This run has shown just how good the Panthers can be led by head coach Jeff Capel.

The Panthers offense is fueled by four players in double-figure scoring, led by junior Blake Hinson with 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

On the other side, the Tigers are led by senior Hunter Tyson with 15.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

