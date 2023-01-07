Watch Clemson at Pitt: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the biggest and potentially best games on the schedule this Saturday between unranked teams features Clemson (12-3) taking on Pitt (11-4) in the ACC. Both teams come in undefeated in conference play (4-0) with the Tigers on a four-game winning streak and the Panthers on a five-game winning streak overall. They sit at the top of the conference, with one team leaving this game with their winning streak alive and their undefeated start to conference play still intact, keeping them at the top of the standings in the ACC.

