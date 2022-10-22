Watch CJ Cup in South Carolina third round: Stream PGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

As the weekend gets started at the CJ Cup in South Carolina there are some very familiar faces at the top of the leaderboard. Jon Rahm and Kurt Kitayama find themselves tied at -11 overall, one stroke ahead of the field with Rory McIlroy also right there in the hunt, two strokes behind the leaders. The third round of the CJ Cup in South Carolina is sure to create a very competitive environment for the entire field, but most importantly the top Golfers in the world who are also at the top of the Leaderboard Entering play here on Saturday.

McIlroy is also in the mix after a second-round 67 put him just two strokes behind the leaders Entering the weekend:

Through 36 holes, McIlroy has shot a 66 and a 67 to keep him right there in the hunt, within reach of the leaders right where he likes to be. Overall he has 11 birdies and two bogeys, both bogeys coming early in the second round yesterday.

Tied at the top with Rahm is Kitayama who has 13 birdies, an eagle and four bogeys on his card overall.

Also in the mix are Cam Davis and Aaron Wise who are tied at -10 overall with eight others tied at seven under par as the next wave of Golfers looking to crack the top of the Leaderboard this weekend.

