Watch CJ Cup in South Carolina third round: Stream PGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Watch CJ Cup in South Carolina third round: Stream PGA golf live

As the weekend gets started at the CJ Cup in South Carolina there are some very familiar faces at the top of the leaderboard. Jon Rahm and Kurt Kitayama find themselves tied at -11 overall, one stroke ahead of the field with Rory McIlroy also right there in the hunt, two strokes behind the leaders. The third round of the CJ Cup in South Carolina is sure to create a very competitive environment for the entire field, but most importantly the top Golfers in the world who are also at the top of the Leaderboard Entering play here on Saturday.

