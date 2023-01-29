Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: Stream NFL live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Last season, Cincinnati was a feel good story, but the Cinderella story was expected to Strike Midnight once Cincinnati came to Kansas City. Instead the Bengals won 27-24 to shock the NFL world to make it to its first Super Bowl since 1988. Now the narrative has completely flipped with Kansas City being the team with something to prove.

While the Chiefs are once again the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, Joe Burrow is now 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with 327 yards per game and nine total touchdowns compared to one interception. That is not to mention that Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Mahomes is expected to start, how will Kansas City respond with its best player not at 100 percent?

How to Watch AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Today!

Cincinnati made the Divisional round game look easy, as it dominated the Buffalo Bills on the road 27-10. The Bills made it close, coming within a touchdown on two occasions. However, the Bengals silenced the Bills Mafia and the Buffalo offense, limiting Josh Allen to no passing touchdowns. Buffalo only scored three points in the second half.

Kansas City beat Jacksonville 27-20 in the Divisional round, but it wasn’t the Rout that many expected. The Chiefs started off hot, but quickly slowed down after Mahomes left the game. Chad Henne kept the ship afloat until Mahomes returned. Travis Kelce was the true Offensive MVP, going for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He will be the key if Kansas City is to get back to the Super Bowl.

