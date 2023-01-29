Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: Stream NFL live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Last season, Cincinnati was a feel good story, but the Cinderella story was expected to Strike Midnight once Cincinnati came to Kansas City. Instead the Bengals won 27-24 to shock the NFL world to make it to its first Super Bowl since 1988. Now the narrative has completely flipped with Kansas City being the team with something to prove.

While the Chiefs are once again the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, Joe Burrow is now 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with 327 yards per game and nine total touchdowns compared to one interception. That is not to mention that Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Mahomes is expected to start, how will Kansas City respond with its best player not at 100 percent?

