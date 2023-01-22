Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills: Stream NFL Playoffs live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

It’s been three weeks since the entire sports world and beyond rallied around Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. At that point, the idea of ​​Hamlin being around the Bills’ facility all week leading up to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Bengals seemed impossible, but after a quick recovery, he’s been with his teammates leading up to Sunday’s playoff contest. This game is the rematch of that game that was never finished between the Bills and Bengals. Buffalo won in the Wild Card round opening week against Miami, but it didn’t feel as convincing as anticipated. The Bills hung on to beat Miami 34-31 against the Dolphins’ third string quarterback. Buffalo went up 17 early but the team struggled mightily with turnovers with two interceptions and four fumbles. Josh Allen accounted for five of those mistakes.

