Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills: Stream NFL Playoffs live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

It’s been three weeks since the entire sports world and beyond rallied around Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. At that point, the idea of ​​Hamlin being around the Bills’ facility all week leading up to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Bengals seemed impossible, but after a quick recovery, he’s been with his teammates leading up to Sunday’s playoff contest. This game is the rematch of that game that was never finished between the Bills and Bengals. Buffalo won in the Wild Card round opening week against Miami, but it didn’t feel as convincing as anticipated. The Bills hung on to beat Miami 34-31 against the Dolphins’ third string quarterback. Buffalo went up 17 early but the team struggled mightily with turnovers with two interceptions and four fumbles. Josh Allen accounted for five of those mistakes.

How to Watch NFL Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Today!

Thankfully for Bills fans, only one of those fumbles was lost, but the turnovers allowed Miami an opportunity that seemed implausible in a wild finish. The Bills should be favored at home today to face Kansas City in a rematch in last season’s unbelievable overtime Divisional game. Cincinnati won’t be so easy to beat with that inadequate ball security. Just ask Baltimore.

Cincinnati’s Wild Card win over the Ravens will only be remembered for one play. The Hometown Hero Sam Hubbard returned a fumble by Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley who lost the ball as he reached over the goalline. Huntley came up just short and Hubbard rumbled for 98 yards for the 14-point swing to win 24-17. Similar to Buffalo, the win wasn’t as dominant as many expected. Somehow though, this rematch with Buffalo seems perfectly fitting for a season largely defined by the resiliency of Damar Hamlin.

Regional restrictions may apply.