Watch: Christian Eriksen Goal Manchester United v Burnley, Carabao Cup

Manchester United are back in goal scoring form in domestic competition and Christian Eriksen has scored. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has provided the assist for the goal in his first start for some time.

United are now in front against Burnley in the Carabao Cup, a competition they could win. A win in this game could set up a huge tie in the next round.

Watch Eriksen’s goal below

