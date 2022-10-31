WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Football’s Win Over Stanford

UCLA football Coach Chip Kelly spoke to the media following the Bruins’ 38-13 win over Stanford on Saturday. Kelly talked about how the defense performed without defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, running back Zach Charbonnet’s dominance, how his team managed to bounce back from a loss the week before and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s health.



