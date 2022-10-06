WATCH: Chip Kelly on Utah, UCLA Football’s Books and Ball Culture

UCLA football Coach Chip Kelly spoke with Reporters ahead of Wednesday morning’s practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about Offensive lineman Tyler Manoa’s absence, what he expects to see out of Utah on Saturday, the performance of the Bruins’ defense so far this season and how he would describe UCLA football’s overall culture.



