WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA Football’s Upset Loss to Arizona

UCLA football Coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media following the Bruins’ 34-28 loss to Arizona at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Kelly talked about how the Wildcats were able to move the ball against his defense, what happened with the slow start, why the Bruins struggled offensively, what quarterback Jayden de Laura did that was so difficult to contain and how the team reacted following the upset.

