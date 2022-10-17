WATCH: Chip Kelly on Return to Oregon, UCLA Football’s Leadership

UCLA football Coach Chip Kelly spoke to Reporters ahead of Monday morning’s practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about making his return to Eugene, what Oregon means to him all these years later, what he expects to see out of the Ducks on Saturday, the growth of the Bruins over the past few years and what it means to have Veterans and Graduate students leading the team.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button